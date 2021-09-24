Funeral service planned for Gabby Petito in New York this Sunday

This combo of photos provided by FBI Denver via @FBIDenver shows missing person Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito. Petito, 22, vanished while on a cross-country trip in a converted camper van with her boyfriend. Authorities say a body discovered Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Wyoming, is believed to be Petito. (Courtesy of FBI Denver via AP)

HOLBROOK, New York (ABC4) – The family of Gabby Petito says a funeral will be held for her this Sunday in New York.

The funeral will be held at the Moloney Funeral Home in Holbrook, New York, according to Petito’s father, Joseph Petito.

Instead of flowers, Petito is asking supporters to send donations towards the Future Gabby Petito Foundation through the Johnny Mac Foundation. The funeral will be held this Sunday on September 26th from 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

Petito’s father says he’s grateful for the outpouring messages he’s received saying, “Thanks to all for your support and love.”

Services for our sweet Gabby will be held at Moloney Funeral Home in Holbrook on Sunday September 26th from 12pm-5pm. Thank to all for your suppprt and love. pic.twitter.com/rYB0wePoJh — joseph petito (@josephpetito) September 24, 2021

In lieu of flowers for the service, please send donations for the Future Gabby Petito Foundation through the Johnny Mac Foundation at https://t.co/LuZ4fILZY0 or https://t.co/4jn0zukyIb



We Thank you for all the support💙🦋🌈 pic.twitter.com/MWGx2BGHmQ — joseph petito (@josephpetito) September 24, 2021

Earlier this week, a candlelight vigil was held for Petito in Sugar House. Dozens of people gathered at Sugar House Park to pay their respects. The vigil was organized by community member Serena Chavez who felt compelled to gather citizens together after learning about Petito’s story and subsequent death.

Peitito’s body was found on September 19 near Grand Teton National Park and her death has been ruled a homicide by authorities. Earlier this summer, Petito and her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, embarked on a cross-country road trip, with their last stops landing in Utah and Wyoming before Petito went missing.

The main person of interest remains Laundrie, whose whereabouts are still currently unknown. Earlier this week, the FBI issued an arrest warrant for Laundrie.

According to the FBI, the warrant has been issued for the “use of unauthorized access devices related to Mr. Laundrie’s activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito.”

For the past several days, authorities have been searching for Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve, a 25,000 acre Florida nature reserve. He is said to frequent the property.