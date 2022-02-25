WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Our hearts go out to Maya, the heroic police K-9 who was killed in the line of duty amid a hostage situation on Feb. 17.

Officers have relayed that as they were trying to detain the hostage, Maya jumped up in an attempt to help. The suspect began shooting and Maya’s body blocked the shots from hitting officers, killing her.

A funeral service will be held in Maya’s honor on Feb. 28. The procession is anticipated to start between 11:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

The event will be closed to the public, but spectators are welcome to stream the service live through this link.

This is an opportunity for community members to pay tribute to our furry friend who undoubtedly saved lives on that tragic evening.