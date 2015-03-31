Fundraiser for Wride family held at Utah Chick-fil-A restaurants

National organization, Concerns of Police Survivors, Inc., is raising money to help the Wride Family get to Washington D.C. for National Police Week where Cory Wride will be honored this year.
Utah County Sgt. Cory Wride was shot and killed January 30, 2014 during a traffic stop.
C.O.P.S. provides resources to help surviving families of law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty.
All customers must mention at the time of their order that they are there for the COPS fundraiser.
The fundraiser will be held at 14 Utah Chick-fil-A’s restaurants along the Wasatch Front from 4 to 8 p.m where a portion of meals may voluntarily go to help the Wride family.
Participating Utah locations include the Fort Union, American Fork, and Draper Chick-fil-a restaurants.
