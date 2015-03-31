Fundraiser for Wride family held at Utah Chick-fil-A restaurants

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) - Utah's population is expected to nearly double within the next 50 years and political experts believe this will impact and possibly shift Utah's political landscape.

Utah's population is projected to increase from approximately 3 million in 2015 to 5.8 million in 2065, according to Utah's Long-Term Demographic and Economic Projections Summary, research conducted by Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah.