Fugitive couple arrested in Arizona

NAVAJO COUNTY, AZ (ABC4 News) – A fugitive couple that escaped police custody in Utah has now been caught and arrested.
According to the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona, Blane and Susan Barksdale were located and arrested Wednesday after several weeks on the run. The sheriff’s office says they assisted U.S. Marshals in making the arrest.
The couple escaped custody in southern Utah on August 27 after they faked a medical emergency and overpowered their guards while being extradited to Arizona from New York.
More information on their arrest will be released Thursday during a press conference with the sheriff’s office and U.S. Marshals.