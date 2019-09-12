Fugitive couple arrested in Arizona

FILE – These undated file booking photos provided by the Tucson Police Department show 56-year-old Blake Barksdale, left, and his 59-year-old wife Susan Barksdale. Authorities believe that the fugitive couple wanted in a killing in Arizona is getting help staying missing. U.S. Marshal for Arizona David Gonzales said Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 that deputy marshals are looking at several persons of interest in the search for the couple. U.S. Marshals, the FBI and other agencies have been sifting through hundreds of tips since the pair overtook a prison transport van Aug. 26 outside of St. Johns, Ariz. (Tucson Police Department via AP, File)

NAVAJO COUNTY, AZ (ABC4 News) – A fugitive couple that escaped police custody in Utah has now been caught and arrested.

According to the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona, Blane and Susan Barksdale were located and arrested Wednesday after several weeks on the run. The sheriff’s office says they assisted U.S. Marshals in making the arrest.

The couple escaped custody in southern Utah on August 27 after they faked a medical emergency and overpowered their guards while being extradited to Arizona from New York.

More information on their arrest will be released Thursday during a press conference with the sheriff’s office and U.S. Marshals.