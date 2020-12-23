Frustrated by late package delivery? You’re not alone

An employee carries a package at the distribution center of US online retail giant Amazon in Moenchengladbach, on December 17, 2019. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP) (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC 4 News) – In Utah and around the country, online shoppers are finding packages are taking longer to arrive than usual — a problem highlighted by more people staying home for Christmas and buying gifts through online retailers.

More than a week ago, Stephanie Andrews decided to have an online package shipped from Draper. It would save her the drive, she thought, and the jacket she was buying for her son would almost certainly arrive before Christmas.

“And I was like, it’s just Draper, it should be here within the week — no problem. We’re waiting, waiting, waiting — so yesterday I called, and find out, it’s still in transit. And it’s in Chicago!” said Andrews.

The problems around shipping delays are layered. With the pandemic, more people are shopping online this holiday season — in fact, USPS numbers show a record year for online shopping.

Also, there is a workforce issue. USPS employees — some 19,000 nationwide, according to the Washington Post — are quarantined either because they have COVID-19 or have been exposed. So, during an incredibly busy time of year under any circumstances, the postal service now has fewer employees as the nation’s appetite for online shopping has exploded.

A statement from USPS reads:

In an extraordinary year of unprecedented challenges given the COVID-19 pandemic and a historic record of mail and package volume this holiday season, the Postal Service encourages customers to send their holiday gifts and cards as soon as possible.

We thank our customers for their continued support, and we are committed to making sure gifts and cards are delivered on time to celebrate the holidays. We also thank our 644,000 employees who are working tirelessly throughout these unique conditions to ensure the delivery of holiday gifts and greetings.

While every year the Postal Service carefully plans for peak holiday season, a historic record of holiday volume compounded by a temporary employee shortage due to the COVID-19 surge, and capacity challenges with airlifts and trucking for moving this historic volume of mail are leading to temporary delays. These challenges are being felt by shippers across the board.

We continue to flex our network including making sure the right equipment is available to sort, process and deliver a historic volume of mail and packages this holiday season.

The Postal Service leadership team, the unions and management associations are all working in close collaboration to address issues and concerns as they arise as we focus on delivering the Holidays for the nation.