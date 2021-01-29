From immersive art exhibits to virtual story time, we’re weekend ready!

Dreamscapes is a project by the Utah Arts Alliance celebrates their grand reopening tonight, Friday January 29th. Back with a new COVID safe exhibit. Salt Lake City’s Immersive Art Experience boasts new art installations and numerous upgrades throughout the new exhibit space. CDC and state guidelines have been implemented to ensure the safety of guests and staff. Dreamscapes is located at 111 S. Rio Grande Street at The Gateway in Downtown Salt Lake City. Dreamscapes is not your typical museum. Visitors are invited to enter a world of pure re-imagination, where immersive physical and digital artworks take you on an ethereal journey through colorful vignettes. Dreamscapes manifests the surreal nature of the subconscious in a 14,000 square foot labyrinth suitable for all ages. Created by more than 100 Utah artists, builders, and volunteers working with reclaimed materials donated by local partners, Dreamscapes is Utah’s first environmentally-sustainable immersive attraction. Annual memberships are now available for individuals, duos and families. Memberships include free admission to Dreamscapes for one year, presale access to Dreamscapes live performances, invitations to new exhibit preview parties and custom Dreamscapes swag. Memberships are a wonderful way to engage with this ever-evolving attraction. Dreamscapes is located at 111 S. Rio Grande Street, SLC reopening 12 – 10 pm, January 29th.

https://www.dreamscapesslc.org/



Valentine Craft Pickup with the Tooele City Arts Council at Tooele City Hall happens today, Friday January 29th from 2 – 6 pm. All you need is love and crafts! Craft kits will be available for pick-up today at Tooele City Hall between 2:00-6:00 pm. Please wear a mask and enter Tooele City Hall on the east side of the building to receive your projects. You will be able to select the paint colors and any embellishments needed. If you prefer to have your projects brought to your car please park and text or call 435-830-2458 to have your projects delivered directly to your car. If you are unable to pick up your projects on January 29th please email hollyt@tooelecity.org to make other arrangements. All samples just show one way that project can be done. The materials provided may not match exactly with what the sample look like. Basic paint colors. brushes, and embellishments will be provided with each kit. January 29th call 435-830-2458 and visit 90 N. Main St., Tooele hollyt@tooelecity.org

https://tooelecity.org/ai1ec_event/valentine-craft-pick-up/



Like They Do On TV with ImprovBroadway in Provo happens tonight, January 29th at 7:30 pm. A night of hilarious improv games in the style of their Dry Bar show, “A Night at the ImprovBroadway.” Scenes with a twist, guessing games, and musical improv like they do on TV! All shows are based off of audience suggestions, so they’ll give you new laughs every time! If you want to make your date laugh, they’ll help you do that. Tickets are non-refundable and must be redeemed by 5 minutes before the start of the show to ensure seating. ImprovBroadway is fun, family-friendly, and affordable. The perfect date night, group activity, or pick-me-up in Utah Valley. No show is ever the same and is guaranteed to leave your sides hurting from laughter. Tickets are only $7 online pre-sale or $10 at the door. Doors open at 7:15 PM and the show starts at 7:30 PM. Get here at about 7:10 for a parking spot, and expect to leave at about 9:25. We’ll send you your ticket in an email, so just hang on a sec! You’ll show your email confirmation at the door for admission. $7 January 29th 7:30 pm ImprovBroadway is located at 496 N 900 E, Provo https://www.improvbroadway.com/store/p621/fridayshow.html



Lux Terrarium + Planter Class presented by LUX Floral and Design in SLC. Tonight, January 29th from 6 – 8 pm. Looking to cure your winter blues? Come enjoy a hands-on terrarium and planter class! Design your own terrarium or planter! Create your own year-round piece with hands-on instruction and demonstration from LUX Floral Guru, Chris Sanchez! Each ticket includes gravel, dirt, hands-on education, food and beverages! Plants, terrarium, and elements are not pre-selected and are an additional cost during the class for customization! Customization ranges from $5-50 per container, plant, and decor elements. The in-person classes will be capped at 16 guests and will maintain social distancing and safe learning throughout the night! The retail space will also be open to shop with a 20% discount day-of. LUX Floral & Design at 1558 South 300 West, SLC https://www.luxcateringandevents.com/product/terrarium-and-planter-class-thursday-1-28/

Cats and Cocoa happens at the Hogle Zoo tomorrow, Saturday January 30th at 10 am. The Asian Highlands cats are the most active in the winter! Kick off the New Year with a visit to the Zoo during this Cats and Cocoa event. This year the event will look a little different. However, the leopards, tigers, lions and snow leopards will still be showing off their thick winter coats. Come play the ‘Big Cat Scavenger Hunt’ and redeem your answers at any walk up concession window for a cup of free hot chocolate (while supplies last). Tune into the zoo’s YouTube channel for special keeper talks, enrichment and demonstrations about the big cats. This event focuses on Utah’s Hogle Zoo’s mission of helping animals in the wild. Learn fun facts about the big cats, conservation and our support of the Niassa Carnivore Project and Snow Leopard Trust. Saturday, January 30 at 10 am at 2600 Sunnyside Ave S, Salt Lake City, UT 84108 https://www.hoglezoo.org/





William Shakespeare’s Henry V by the University of Utah theatre department is a virtual performance starting tonight, and running through February 7th. Forget about “The Queen, “The Favourite,” or “The Crown”—Shakespeare has been serving up royal drama for over 400 years. In HENRY V, a young monarch with a checkered past wages war on France and his own reputation. As he moves from battle to battle, wielding swords and words with equal skill, Henry must discover for himself whether a good man can also be a good king. Directed by returning guest artist Stephanie Weeks, this virtual re-imagining of HENRY V will be performed live and streamed online for a one-of-a-kind theatrical experience. Complimentary admission available for high school students, as well as for high school teachers reserving admission on behalf of their classes. CONTENT ADVISORY: Flash/Fire Effects (flashlights and lighters are used and may be held near the screen; matches are ignited and used as part of a magic trick), Smoking (fake cigarettes appear but are never ignited or shown smoking), Simulated Violence (actors point swords at one another), Profanity (approximately equivalent to a PG-13 movie, with a few minor profanities and one instance of the “F-word”), Suggestive Content (brief references to sexual puns in French-language dialogue

General Admission: $5

UofU Faculty/Staff/Senior/Military: $3

UofU Student ArtsPass: Free (one per ID)

Non-U Student: $2

High School Student: Free (see below)

CHAMPION: $15 (pay full price to support the Theatre Department!)

Utah High school students and teachers requesting on behalf of students/classes can reserve free tickets at the following link here.

Tickets must be purchased at least 24 hours in advance–no late or same-day ticketing available. THIS IS A VIRTUAL EVENT. No physical ticket is required for admission. You will receive an email with the link and instructions for watching the event 24 hours before showtime, 2 hours before showtime, and 30 minutes before showtime. Please arrive at least 15 minutes early to confirm your password/internet connection and allow time for troubleshooting if necessary. For questions or concerns with ticket purchasing or e-tickets, contact the Kingsbury Box Office at 801.581.7100. If you cannot reach a representative directly, please leave a voicemail and someone will respond ASAP. Contact: 801.581.7100 Email: tickets@theatre.utah.edu hop online https://theatre.utah.edu/henry-v

Jan 29, 2021 at 07:30 pm – 09:30 pm (Fri)

Jan 30, 2021 at 07:30 pm – 09:30 pm (Sat)

Jan 31, 2021 at 02:00 pm – 04:00 pm (Sun)

Feb 4, 2021 at 07:30 pm – 09:30 pm (Thu)

Feb 5, 2021 at 07:30 pm – 09:30 pm (Fri)

Feb 6, 2021 at 02:00 pm – 04:00 pm (Sat)

Feb 6, 2021 at 07:30 pm – 09:30 pm (Sat)

Feb 7, 2021 at 02:00 pm – 04:00 pm (Sun)

Utah Humanities presents Thrive 125: Humanities in the Wild, the spiral jetty. Join historian Hikmet Loe and scientist Jaimi Butler for an asynchronous excursion to and an enlightening conversation about Utah’s most famous land art, the Spiral Jetty. We’ll post a few helpful links on our website that the two are sharing, one is: Step 1: Check out this trailer with our two scholars discussing the history and science behind the spiral jetty here. Step 2: Plan and go on your trip to the spiral jetty! Here is an online resource for you to prepare here. Historian Hikmet Sidney Loe is an educator, writer, and curator whose work examines the changeable nature of the earth and addresses our perceptual and cultural constructs of the land. Her first book, The Spiral Jetty Encyclo: Exploring Robert Smithson’s Earthwork through Time and Place (2017, The University of Utah Press and Tanner Trust Fund, J. Willard Marriott Library) delves into Robert Smithson’s regional concerns in creating his earthwork. It won the 15 Bytes Book Award for Art Book in 2018 and was a finalist for the Utah State Historical Society Best Book Award. Scientist Jaimi Butler is the coordinator of the Great Salt Lake Institute, housed at Westminster College. Despite the Great Salt Lakes’ reputation for being inhospitable, Jaimi fell in love with the lake and made it her place. After graduating with her Fisheries and Wildlife degree from Utah State University in 1999, Jaimi has helped increase knowledge and shape perceptions of the Lake through work in the private sector, government, and academia. Jaimi can barely remember a time when she was not using airplanes, boats, four-wheelers, airboats, and stand-up paddle boards to get around one of Utah’s most amazing ecosystems. Jaimi’s primary areas of studies include the brine shrimp and bird populations that thrive at the lake. When she is not knee deep in salty water doing research or lost in grant documents, Jaimi and her students are likely educating the community about the importance of the lake. This event is part of Think Water Utah, a statewide collaboration and conversation on the critical topic of water presented by Utah Humanities and its partners. For more information on events throughout the state, see www.utahhumanities.org This event is made possible with support from Utah Department of Heritage and Arts, Utah Humanities, The Great Salt Lake Institute at Westminster College, Wednesday, February 3, 6:30 – 8 pm. Free https://www.facebook.com/events/1009891412867255



TKE presents an online storytime. Anastasia Higginbotham, “What You Don’t Know: A Story of Liberated Childhood”. Join children’s book author and illustrator Anastasia Higginbotham for a virtual evening storytime! Anastasia will read her new picture book, What You Don’t Know: A Story of Liberated Childhood, which delves into queerness, Blackness, and the love that dismantles whiteness. This free, virtual event will take place on Crowdcast and you must register to attend. Register and receive a downloadable activity sheet! What You Don’t Know: A Story of Liberated Childhood is a book about knowing deeply that you matter–always did, always will. It’s a book about what schools get wrong and churches don’t say; but institutions are made by people and the people are evolving. It’s a book about being known and cherished by family, and living in communion with your own personal Jesus, Buddha, Spirit, Source, Father, Mother, God, breath, inner space, outer space, nothingness, and however else we name and relate to our divinity and humility in the presence of all we don’t know. Wednesday Feb 3, 2021 at 06:00 pm – 07:00 pm https://www.facebook.com/events/396487514754458/