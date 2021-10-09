From Africa to Asia, check out new flavors from these Salt Lake area restaurants

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4)- Everyone is coming to Salt Lake City and they’re bringing the best of their cuisine to the area. If you’re looking to try something exciting and different, check out the latest food offerings in the Salt Lake City area from these new restaurants:

Bewilder Brewing, 445 South 400 West, Salt Lake City 84101 (385) 528-3840

Salt Lake City welcomes its newest brewery in downtown’s west side. Aside from its draft and High Point canned beers, Bewilder Brewing offers hard ciders, cocktails and wine.

Enjoy the best of their “wurst” offerings like Bratwurst: pork, pepper, nutmeg, ginger, cardamom, and lemon zest served on a bun with a side of warm sauerkraut.

Gift cards are available and menu options are also available for carry out. Visit their website at www.bewilderbrewing.com for menus and more.

Tandoori Taqueria, 3540 South State St (Behind Badass Coffee), South Salt Lake 84115 (801) 590-9473

Enjoy the clean atmosphere of this restaurant and savor the fusion of Indian and Mexican dishes. Try the beef and chorizo tacos made with slow-cooked beef roast and grilled chorizo, topped with slaw and tomatillo chutney. It’s the perfect blend for an adventurous palate.

Visit their website to learn more: Tandoori Taqueria (thetandooritaqueria.com)

Khave Cafe, 57 South 600 East, Salt Lake City, 84102

Turkish coffee, anyone? You’ll say yes when you stop in at the Khave Cafe. Choose from a sweet or savory menu, then select your drink from their selection of coffees, iced teas and lemonades.

For those with a special sweet tooth, try their selection of ice cream flavors: pistachio, rose petal, tahini, and Turkish delight.

Remember the Turkish proverb: A single cup of coffee is remembered for forty years.

Catering options are available. Learn more at Kahve Cafe – Sip and Savor (kahvecafeslc.com)

San Fran Burrito N Fryz, 3390 South State, Salt Lake City, 84115

From California to Utah, San Fran Burrito N Fryz brings their Korean-Mexican fusion style to delight local foodies.

Stop in for Mama’s kimchi burrito, dumplings, beef tacos, Hawai’ian chicken teriyaki, and more. Also try the Korean hotdog, half-cheese, half sausage on a stick. Get it in combo or cheese-only.

If meat’s not your thing, try veggie options like the vege burrito, queso quesadilla, and egg or seaweed rolls. Add french fries to any order.

Online ordering is available. Check out sfburritout.com to learn more.

Oromian Restaurant, 1522 South State Street, Salt Lake City 84115

Kitty-corner from Salt Lake Community College South City Campus, the Oromian Restaurant brings the flavors of Ethiopia to Salt Lake City.

In its spacious and rustic settings, enjoy such delicacies as the sambusa, a deep-fried pastry with jalapeño peppers and other spices. Choose from meat or vegetarian options.

As for drinks, try the Ethiopian coffee, hot or iced, or go for their selection of teas. Finish your meal off with a bowl of vanilla ice cream or a slice of their cake of the day.

Group reservations are available. Visit their website at https://oromianrestaurant.com/ to find out more.