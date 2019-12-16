Frigid temps and lake effect snow to impact roads Monday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC 4 News) – Lake effect snow brought accumulating snow to the western side of Salt Lake County Sunday night, with more snow expected to impact Tooele County and the benches of the Oquirrh Mountains Monday through noon. Cold air has settled into the state with temperatures struggling to hit freezing for daytime highs.

Black ice quickly formed on I-15 which prompted a closure Sunday night until midnight after nine car crashes. Icy conditions will linger with very cold temperatures starting Monday. Mostly teens and 20s are expected for much of Monday. Drivers should be prepared for slick conditions on both commutes due to daytime highs staying below freezing.

🚨ICE CLOSES PART OF I-15🚨

Interstate closed @ MP 285 at Point of The Mountain. Black ice caused 9 crashes —no serious injuries—but closed until midnight. Via @UTHighwayPatrol @UtahDOT plows will be treating the roads during the closure. #utwx



Stay with @abc4utah for more pic.twitter.com/akl08c925Q — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) December 16, 2019

The lake effect snow will impact areas South and Southeast of the Great Salt Lake. If your neighborhood does not experience the snow, be ready for very cold temperatures. High pressure will then build across the region for the first half of the work week, and with a quieter pattern and this cold air, air quality will likely decline.

