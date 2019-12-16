Weather School

Weather School

With Devon Lucie


Welcome to the Midday Weather School. Every Thursday Devon Lucie will go to a local elementary school to do the weather and test kids on what they know about weather cycles, seasons and more. If your school was featured, log on the below links to forward to family and friends. For more information, or to invite Devon to visit your school, fill out the form!

Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

New Years Eve in Las Vegas with 8 News NOW

Frigid temps and lake effect snow to impact roads Monday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Remarkable Women 876×150

Remarkle Women Contest

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC 4 News) – Lake effect snow brought accumulating snow to the western side of Salt Lake County Sunday night, with more snow expected to impact Tooele County and the benches of the Oquirrh Mountains Monday through noon. Cold air has settled into the state with temperatures struggling to hit freezing for daytime highs.

Black ice quickly formed on I-15 which prompted a closure Sunday night until midnight after nine car crashes. Icy conditions will linger with very cold temperatures starting Monday. Mostly teens and 20s are expected for much of Monday. Drivers should be prepared for slick conditions on both commutes due to daytime highs staying below freezing.

The lake effect snow will impact areas South and Southeast of the Great Salt Lake. If your neighborhood does not experience the snow, be ready for very cold temperatures. High pressure will then build across the region for the first half of the work week, and with a quieter pattern and this cold air, air quality will likely decline.

Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for your updated forecasts.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pinpoint Weather Forecasts

Avalanche danger heightened amid recent winter storms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Avalanche danger heightened amid recent winter storms"

Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Alana Brophy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Alana Brophy"

Utahns Reporting Polluting Neighbors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Utahns Reporting Polluting Neighbors"

Bad Air

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bad Air"

Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Alana Brophy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Alana Brophy"
More Weather

Latest News Videos

State representative says school start times should be pushed back

Thumbnail for the video titled "State representative says school start times should be pushed back"

IUP Panel on tax reform, the ACA and Washington politics

Thumbnail for the video titled "IUP Panel on tax reform, the ACA and Washington politics"

Stamford teenagers save man trapped inside a burning vehicle

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stamford teenagers save man trapped inside a burning vehicle"

Polk Co. Christmas display inspires nonverbal girl with autism to speak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polk Co. Christmas display inspires nonverbal girl with autism to speak"

Calling all cat lovers: become a foster parent

Thumbnail for the video titled "Calling all cat lovers: become a foster parent"

Weight of the Call: Price Pilot Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weight of the Call: Price Pilot Program"
More Video News

Weather School Contact Form

Remarkle Women Contest

Don't Miss