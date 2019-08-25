Friends and family gather to march for Neko Jardine’s unsolved homicide

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Friends and family of Neko Jardine gathered together Saturday to march and remember the 19-year-old who was fatally shot in West Valley City on July 14th.

Family members say he was trying to stop a fight at a party the night of his death. His friends have continued to raise money for his family and bring awareness to the unsolved case.

A team of investigators have spent hundreds of hours investigating the homicide of Neko Jardine, as of today, there are no arrests in the case.

Officials with West Valley City Police say it is estimated that 30-40 people were inside the home where the house party was. As many as 15-20 people may have been outside and witnessed the shooting, police say.

Many of the party-goers fled without talking to police and have not come forward to help in the case, authorities say.









West Valley Police are asking anyone who has not yet spoken to police to please come forward. They say any additional information provided can be given anonymously.

The homicide of Neko Jardine is West Valley Cities only unsolved homicide of 2019. They say the West Valley City investigative unit has and will continue to pour our efforts into this case as we seek justice for Neko, his family, and our entire community.

Anyone with information may call 801-840-4000 or leave a message on their Tip-a-Cop line at 801-963-3459.

