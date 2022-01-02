Utes vs. Buckeyes: Friendly rivalry for two friends at a Rose Bowl watch party

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Reece Fawcett and Amy Deddens are best friends.

Fawcett is an alumni of the University of Utah. Deddens is a Buckeye. Though the two regularly cheer for each other’s teams, tonight, they stood on separate sides of a friendly rivalry, as the University of Utah and Ohio State faced off in the 108th Rose Bowl.

“Her and I have talked about it for over six years,” says Fawcett. “Could you imagine what it would be like if Utes and Buckeyes played together?'”

“It seemed unrealistic and unbelievable that it could actually happen,” says Deddens. “And we were sitting there with our fingers crossed waiting for the announcement, and when it came out we were just thrilled!”

It was quite the roller coaster of emotions for the two friends. The teams were neck and neck in the second half of the game, with Ohio State taking the win at the end.

While Utah wasn’t able to bring home the Leishman Trophy, the two friends promised that no matter the outcome, they would still continue cheering for each other’s teams.

“In the end it doesn’t matter,” says Deddens.

“Just the fact that we had this moment happen,” says Fawcett.

“One hundred percent — we already covered that we’d be friends still,” says Deddens.