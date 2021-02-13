Fridays with Freddie: Max learns about fire safety

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – The Sandy Fire Department teams up with their trusty pal, Freddie the fire truck to inform children about fire safety, Friday.

On February 11, fire officials invite children of all ages to listen to the story of Max, a dog who happens to come across a bundle of matches.

In the story, a fire deputy shares that Max discovers some matches and a lighter in his kitchen, while searching for something to play with.

“I remember my mom had just used those matches to light the candles on my birthday cake. I remembered my birthday candles looked so pretty, and I wanted to light them myself,” shares Max.

Max the dog goes on to share that he then grabbed his blanket and found a candle to light, and as he did he managed to unexpectedly burn himself.

The Sandy Fire Department warns children to be wary of hazardous materials such as matches and lighters to avoid falling into the same situation as Max.

If you ever come across matches and or a lighter do not touch them, urges Freddie the fire truck, instead always inform an adult.