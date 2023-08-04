SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — After a week of stormy weather, Utahns across the state may need a little bit of a pick-me-up. As temperatures rise, the stormy clouds break, and the sun shines, here are four stories from across Utah that may help brighten your day.

WEBER STATE UNIVERSITY STUDENT BEATS CANCER, EARNS DEGREE

As a medical student at Weber State University, Tess Wunderlich learned she had a five-centimeter tumor at the base of her skull. Now she works “behind the scenes” at the medical center, testing blood and other samples to help diagnose patients as she knows how important that diagnosis can be.

“I didn’t want my life to end yet,” said Wunderlich. “I felt like I still had a lot of things I wanted to do before I left, so that was main goal, trying to make it through.

After two intense surgeries and seven weeks of radiation treatment, Wunderlich beat cancer. In April, she was awarded her bachelor’s degree. She said she is looking forward to her future in medical laboratory sciences and would eventually like to work in pathology, helping other cancer patients get their diagnosis so they can recover and pursue their dreams.

OGDEN SKATEBOARDER HAS OLYMPIC DREAMS

Spike is a 9-year-old self-taught athlete with dreams of skating professionally and one day competing in the Olympics. He has already made it to nationals with the Utah Amateur Skate League and his mother, Katie Bravo, believes he could go further.

She told ABC4 when they got to the skate park for the first time, at 7 years old, everyone asked how long he had been skating. She replied, “Five minutes.”

Now Spike is raising money, by selling candy and playing his guitar in downtown Ogden to pay his way into the Woodward summer camp in Park City. Spike has less than a week to come up with nearly $3,000 and his mother has set up a GoFundMe where the public can help Spike achieve his dreams.

11-YEAR-OLD PROVO STUDENT RAISING MONEY FOR DIVERSE BOOKS IN SCHOOLS

11-year-old Emi Kim was nine when she noticed her school didn’t have many books with characters that looked like her. According to a Good Morning America interview in 2021, she had decided she wanted to help end racism by making school libraries more inclusive.

Since then, the Emi Project has raised money to donate more than 330 books to schools throughout the state, including schools in the Provo City School District, the Davis School District, and the Jordan School District.

“Every kid needs to see themselves in the books they read and learn about people that don’t have the same experiences as them,” Emi said. “It’s important to have diverse books to learn and share stories we don’t usually hear about.”

The Emi Project will be at Westridge Elementary (1720 West 1460 North in Provo) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, raising money by selling Hawaiian treats as well as lemonade, rice krispies and specialty sensory slime. Money raised at her stand will be used to purchase and donate more books. Donations can also be made at any time through Venmo @the-emi-project.

CAST OF MADE-IN-UTAH CLASSIC, THE SANDLOT, CELEBRATES 30TH ANNIVERSARY

The original cast of “The Sandlot” is returning to Salt Lake City to celebrate the movie’s 30th anniversary. Originally released on April 1, 1993, The Sandlot has become a classic, with many scenes being filmed along the Wasatch Front. From the pool scene filmed in Ogden to the sandlot itself in Salt Lake City and beyond, the movie has several Utah roots.

30 years later, fans of the movie will be able to watch the movie with eight of the cast members on the actual baseball diamond where filming took place.

“I thought, well, Field of Dreams has been showing the movie on the [actual] Field of Dreams. We have our own Field of Dreams right here in Salt Lake City, the [actual] Sandlot where the movie was filmed…,” said organizer and Utah Film Studios Vice President of Operations Marshall Moore.

The cast will be at the sandlot located at 1392 Glenrose Drive on August 5 and will be signing autographs, taking pictures, and answering questions. The cast will also be at the Salt Lake Bees game on August 4 at Smith’s Ballpark throwing ceremonial first pitches and holding a meet and greet with fans.