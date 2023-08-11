SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — It’s been a chaotic week across Utah and maybe we could all use a bit of a break. To help keep your mind off the doom and gloom, here are four positive Utah stories that can help brighten your day in order to go into the weekend strong.

Do you have a story that you think would be perfect for the Friday 4? Let us know!

DOZENS RUSH TO HELP AFTER HERRIMAN DOG SHELTER FLOODS

Over 30 people came to the rescue of several dogs at a Herriman dog shelter after it flooded due to Utah’s recent thunderstorms. Outreach Pawsabilities said a structure where 20 dogs were housed began flooding on Thursday, Aug. 3. While most of the dogs’ kennels were sitting on pallets above ground, a few were wading in six inches of water and another was running aout the building.

Within 20 minutes of asking for help on social media, volunteers, including Herriman Mayor Lorin Palmer and City Councilman Teddy Hodges, showed up to do what they can. Kim Mikesell, founder and director of Outreach Pawsabilities, said so many people came to help they eventually had to start turning people away. Many stayed until 3 a.m. to help.

“It changed my whole thoughts on humanity,” Mikesell said. “I want to thank each and every one [of them].”

No dogs or people were injured from the flooding.

4TH ANNUAL WHEELCHAIR PALOOZA CENTERS ON SKATEPARKS AND WHEELCHAIR USERS

American Fork will be a hot spot destination this weekend for wheelchair users, families and friends as the Greenwood Skatepark plays host to the fourth annual Wheelchair Palooza.

The event runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12. It gives wheelchair users a “wheels-on” experience in ramps, rails and jumps. All the while, the event offers opportunities to learn more about organizations and program opportunities in adaptive recreation. Event organizers hope the event will help wheelchair users learn of the possibilities for them.

“When you find a community that you can exist in and feel like yourself, and have others like you, you’re able to talk about more things and learn about things that you never knew before,” said Wheelchair Palooza event organizer Amanda King. “Anytime you get people in wheelchairs together at an event like this, there are conversations that we have that we don’t get to have around able-bodied people. It’s just so nice.”

TOOELE MAN SAVES PARALYZED WOMAN FROM DROWNING IN LAKE

A Utah resident saved a paralyzed woman’s life in a near-drowning after she rolled into Stansbury Lake while belted into her wheelchair. Officials said it was “nothing short of heroic.”

Tooele resident Kelly Roundtree jumped into action when he heard cries for help on the other side of the lake. He drove a few blocks around the lake from his home. By the time Roundtree arrived, the woman’s head was underwater with her face “barely above” the water line. Roundtree unfastened the woman’s seatbelt and held her above the water until first responders could arrive.

“Next you’re going to go interview a lady who’s got a great chili recipe,” said Roundtree with a smile. He said he feels like the rescue was “the only thing to do” in the situation and that anyone would have reacted similarly.

PICKLEBALL TOURNAMENT RAISES MONEY FOR TWO UTAH NONPROFITS

It’s the fastest-growing sport in the United States and in fact, it has its own national day. To celebrate National Pickleball Day, IMA Salt Lake City hosted “Pickle Palooza,” a pickleball tournament to help raise money for The Children’s Center of Utah and Success in Education.

“As an organization, this is our opportunity to recognize the nonprofits who have meant so incredibly much to our community,” said IMA Foundation Board Member Jeana Hutchings. “This will be a terrific event for an amazing cause. Everyone who participates knows they have made a difference in the community they call home.”

The tournament was held on Thursday, Aug. 10. Exact numbers from the event have not yet been released, the foundation was expecting more than 150 people to compete and for about $80,000 to be split between the two nonprofits.