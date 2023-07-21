SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The news isn’t always doom and gloom. There are inspiring people across Utah doing amazing things that turn into positive stories which could help lift the human spirit.

Here are four stories from this week that you may have missed to help brighten your weekend.

REAL SALT LAKE ADDS NEW SQUAD MEMBER THROUGH MAKE-A-WISH

One young Real Salt Lake fan got to live out his dream of training with the pros, thanks to the Make-A-Wish foundation on Friday. Luka Klein, who was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis, made his way to America First Field, laced up his boots, and hit the pitch alongside RSL players like Diego Luna, Zac McMath, Justen Glad, and Damir Kreilach.

Luka became an official player, signing his RSL contract with his family present. Real Salt Lake provided Luka with his own jersey and plenty of official team gear – everything a player would need to be game-day ready.

“He is having an amazing weekend,” said Make-A-Wish Utah CEO Daniel Dudley. “In a couple of days, he is going to watch a Manchester United game, and the wish will continue.”

16-YEAR-OLD HIGHLAND STUDENT BREAKS WORLD RECORD

At just 16 years old, American Fork High School student Drake Slattery is setting world records. The 132-pound teen competed in the 2023 United States Powerlifting Nationals on July 10, deadlifting 423 pounds of weight – the greatest weight in his category.

Slattery achieved this record while simultaneously juggling AP courses, working on his eagle scout project, and being recognized by the Highland Mayor. He has previously lifted as high as 440 pounds outside of the competition.

FIREFIGHTERS RESCUE 4 DOGS AT TAYLORSVILLE HOUSE FIRE

On Tuesday, a garage fire spread to the attic of a two-story home in Taylorsville. The fire was, thankfully, knocked down by firefighters quickly, especially as heavy smoke and flames were showing when crews arrived.

The four people inside the home were all able to make it out safely, however, their four dogs weren’t able to get out themselves. Thanks to the brave firefighters from West Jordan Fire Department and the West Valley City Fire Department, an already bad day didn’t get worse. The firefighters were able to save the four dogs and bring them out to safety.

UTAH STUDENT PARALYZED IN ACCIDENT CLIMBS OREGON’S TALLEST MOUNTAIN

In 2022, Vishal Shukla, a Southern Utah University student suffered a spinal cord injury while bodysurfing with some friends in California. The injury left him paralyzed from the neck down and doctors told him it was likely he would never walk again.

Shukla took that personally while he was on his road to recovery. From his hospital bed in Murray, Shukla could see Mount Olympus and saw his friends in Oregon building trails with Mt. Hood in the background. It was then he decided to climb Mt. Hood.

As Shukla miraculously regained the use of his legs through relentless therapy and rehab, Shukla was able to accomplish his goal, just a little over a year after his injury.