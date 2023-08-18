SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Another week has come and gone and it’s time to take a look back at some of the more positive stories that happened in Utah this week.

From students getting a Hollywood welcome back to school to ABC4 reuniting a movie fan with a prized baseball, there is plenty of good news across Utah. Read four our favorite stories here.

‘WE GOTTA GET THAT BALL BACK!’

Ever lose a prized baseball just like in the movie, The Sandlot? One California man did just that when he visited Utah for the Sandlot 30th anniversary cast reunion. Jim Higgs waited hours to get his ball signed by the cast, and as he was taking photos at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City, the ball was swiped.

Higgs’ twin sister reached out to ABC4 and reporter Jonathan May sprung into action to get a ball signed by the entire cast. When May told Higgs what he had done, he was visibly shocked, saying he had a pit in his stomach from the news.

UTAH YOUTH GROUP PLANTS TREES TO ‘SAVE THE WORLD’ IN WEST VALLEY

A group of 50 volunteers from a student volunteer group gathered in West Valley City to plant trees along 5600 West and Centennial Park this week.

The volunteers from ASEZ STAR ranged from as young as 12 to 16 years old. The group focuses its efforts on cleaning up streets, parks, and community spaces and typically does volunteer projects every few months. This month, they partnered with West Valley City to plant 15 trees as a way to help the earth.

A RED-CARPET WELCOME BACK TO SCHOOL

Students across Utah were welcomed back to school with a Hollywood-style rollout. Several schools in the Davis School District and the Granite School District rolled out the red carpet for their students on the first day of the new year.

Several schools offered photo booths and backdrops for kids to celebrate the start of the new year. Other schools welcomed students with balloon arches, firefighters, music and even hotdogs.

UTAH TREASURE HUNT LAUNCHES NEW ADVENTURE FOR FAMILIES

Still feeling that treasure-hunting itch after the $25,000 prize hunt came to an end? The creators of the Utah Treasure Hunt, David Cline and John Maxim, have you covered with a hunt made fun for the whole family.

The Jr. Treasure Hunt runs until Aug. 27 and promises the thrills of the original hunt. This hunt is more about the experience of the search and every group that cracks the code will have a chance to open the safe. Cline and Maxim said those who find the treasure are welcome to take the contents inside as long as they leave something of value in return.

That prize could be money, gift cards, candy, or toys. Cline and Maxim said one treasure hunter had left $1,000 in the safe at one point and another reportedly left a Nintendo Switch. This “pay-it-forward” hunt will give families hours of fun-filled adventure. Good luck and happy hunting, Utah!