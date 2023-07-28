SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Sometimes the difficult times can bring out the best humanity. Whether it’s because a West Valley school was broken into leading to several items being stolen or because a car theft launches a community-wide search for a missing dog.

Other times good news just comes in the form of a rescue kitten who is charming the internet or a gas station using its platform for good. Either way, all of these stories are a reason to smile this weekend and you can learn more about them on this week’s edition of the Friday 4.

WEST VALLEY OFFICER SEEKS TO REPLACE STOLEN ITEMS IN SCHOOL BURGLARY

Earlier in the year, several items were stolen from Esperanza Elementary, a community charter school. Suspects broke an office window, vandalized the building, and stole several mariachi instruments and a computer. Some personal items that belonged to the music teacher were also stolen, including some signed jerseys from the local sports teams, and even a team in Mexico.

Detective Ardeni Prutina, who is investigating the case, decided he wanted to do more than just catch the suspects. Prutina began reaching out to businesses and local sports teams to replace the stolen items and has found some success in doing so.

Prutina told ABC4 he was a victim of theft before which is why he wanted to help. He said he got mad every time he read the case, especially as a victim of theft himself.

“The shirts from Real Salt Lake, the Salt Lake Bees, the Utah Stars and Club America from Mexico City. We thought those were gone forever. Those were the ones that were replaced the quickest,” said Esperanza Elementary Principal Eulogio Alejandre said.

The community has also come together to help in the replacement. Alejandre said the school has received calls from people wanting to donate guitars, accordions, pianos, and more.

WEBER CO. COMMUNITY RALLIES TO FIND MISSING DOG

A Clearfield woman is distraught after her keys were pickpocketed, allowing the suspect, Melissa Rush, to get away with not only her car but her Shih Tzu inside. Rush has since been taken into custody by police but Reo, the Shih Tzu, is still missing.

Communities across Weber County have been following the story from the start, sharing their concerns for the women’s missing dog. Now those same communities have taken to social media groups, sharing posts of found Shih Tzus at animal care centers hoping it’s the one that can reunite the woman with Reo.

So far, every lead has not found Reo, but the search continues with the community’s help. Reo’s family has raised the award of finding him to $2,500. If found, his family says Reo is microchipped and should be taken to the nearest shelter which can help him get home safely.

UTAH CAT GOES VIRAL AND BECOMES INTERNET SENSATION

Meet Tater Tot. Tater Tot is a rescue cat that has gone viral across TikTok and Facebook for his feisty looks, messy hair, and oversized mismatched casts.

Tater Tot has special needs, according to his foster mom Ash Houghton, who also serves as the Co-Director for Salt Lake-based animal rescue Kitty CrusAIDe. When he was found all four of his legs were mangled and he had a cleft palate. Houghton started sharing photos of Tater Tot’s journey to recovery online in a Facebook group and he captured everyone’s hearts.

Now, he has his own Facebook group with almost 33,000 followers and is inspiring special needs animals everywhere to hopefully find their “fur-ever” homes.

COMMON CENTS RAISES ‘COMMON CENTS’ FOR LOCAL CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL

Common Cents convenience stores are collecting pennies, nickels, dimes and quarters to help Shriner’s Children’s Pediatric Specialty Care in Salt Lake City. It’s the 24th edition of the fundraising campaign which goes to support the Shriner’s Patient Transportation Fund. The fund provides vital transportation to and from the hospital for patients.

When the campaign first started, the convenience stores only raised $12,000. Today, the campaign has grown to reportedly earn more than $100,000. Donations of your “common cents” are being raised throughout August.