SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Do you need a little pick-me-up before going into the weekend? We have you covered. Below you’ll find four positive stories in Utah this past week that may restore your faith in humanity.

Do you have a story that would be perfect for the Friday 4? Let us know!

Chevron employees saves woman from $15,000 scam

A Chevron employee in Summit County was recognized as an “outstanding citizen” with an award from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office. Why? Because he saved a woman from a $15,000 scam.

The employee told the Sheriff that a woman described as “elderly” was trying to use the ATM inside the gas station. After a brief conversation with the woman, Summit County Sheriff Frank Smith learned she had been on the phone with would-be scammers for nearly five hours and was on her way to deposit the large sum of money into their bank accounts. The Chevron employee’s quick thinking saved the woman, allowing deputies to escort the woman back to her own back and safely deposit the money back into her account.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Utah high school senior is named National Student Poet

A senior at Rowland High has been given one of the nation’s highest honors for young poets. She was selected as one of five National Student Poets.

Out of more than 24,000 poems, Gabriella Miranda’s work was selected to represent the Western Region of the United States. As a winner, she will receive a $5,000 academic award and a trip to the White House in October. There, Miranda and the other four winners will have the opportunity to meet with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and read their works.

You can read more about Gabriella Miranda and her poem here.

Last known Utah Civil War veteran found and honored

Earlier this year, the last known Utah Civil War veteran’s grave was located in the Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park in Millcreek. On Saturday, a tribute was held in his honor.

H. Ira Stormes, who died in Utah at 99 years old, enlisted as a Private in 184 in Wisconsin when he was just 18. Stormes fought in the Battle of Egypt Station in December and was “part of a successful raid.” After being discharged, he settled in Salt Lake City with his wife and had 13 children.

His honoring ceremony took place on Sept. 9 and included several remarks from family, an unveiling of the grave marker, and a musket volley salute.

Community responds to Weber County Animal Shelter calls for adoption

Earlier this week, ABC4 shared a story that Weber County Animal Shelter was nearing 200% capacity. The shelter did not have enough space and people were simply not coming to adopt. As a result, the shelter was worried it would have to start euthanizing animals after becoming a no-kill shelter back in 2017.

In just three days after that story, Utahns came out in droves to save the animals. The animal shelter reported that 12 cats and 28 dogs have been adopted. 13 of those dogs were on the shortlist to be euthanized if they couldn’t find a home.

The Animal Shelter said there are still two dogs on the list to be euthanized on Sept. 26 that still need a home.