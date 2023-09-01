SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Sometimes the smallest actions can make the biggest difference. For some Cottonwood Heights residents, it was as simple as a joke a day and learning names. In Utah County, it was a simple phone call about abandoned puppies. And across the state, its the opportunity to remember.

Here are four positive Utah stories you may have missed that could lift your spirits before the Labor Day weekend.

Do you have a positive story you think is perfect for the Friday 4? Let us know!

Cottonwood Heights residents celebrate mailman’s retirement

One resident said he is the “kind of person we all ought to be.” After nearly four decades of work as a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service, Scott Vernon decided to hang up the mailbag and settle into retirement. Every day on the job, Vernon brought the mail, a smile, and a joke to the residents.

Residents remembered fondly the years of service, jokes, and positivity Vernon brought to them on a daily basis. By the end of his long career, Vernon knew everyone by name, building lifelong relationships and friendships. His retirement celebration was held in a Cottonwood Heights neighborhood with a large gathering of residents, live music, and food.

Abandoned puppies rescued, receive police escort

Earlier this week, police received a call about a crate of puppies found on the side of the road on North County Boulevard and Timpanogos Highway. Thanks to the concerned citizen who called the police, the “doodles” were saved and taken to the North Utah Valley Animal Shelter for safe care.

The puppies will be kept for five days before they can be placed for adoption. The hold gives the rightful owners time to collect the puppies. The earliest the puppies could be available to find a “fur-ever” home is Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Utah Pride Center to remain open following pause

The Utah Pride Center released a statement on Thursday, clarifying the center is not shutting down permanently. The Pride Center, which serves as a resource for Utah’s LGBTQ+ community, suddenly shut its doors citing massive financial troubles. The Center clarified the shutdown was a “strategic decision” in order to do an “organizational reset.”

The pause of operations will continue through September, but Utahns can expect the Utah Pride Center to reopen shortly after. More information will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

‘A Light to Remember’ recognizes those who died of an overdose

Around the state, Utahns gathered to remember those who died due to drug overdose. Utahns were able to create their own paper lamps, or luminaries, that lined walkways or floated on ponds to serve as a remembrance of those they lost. Remembrance Walls gave people an opportunity to put up pictures and add written messages.

“In remembering those we have lost, we remember why we need to make things different for our future mothers, fathers, children, and friends,” explained USU Extension health and wellness professor Maren Voss.

Even in tragic moments, people can come together, unite, shine a light, and show support for one another.