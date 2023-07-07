A stand for the sale of lemonade in a green park. Picture, template, blank for the background. Children in the park prepare to sell lemonade

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah is a wonderful place to live. From the beautiful, snow-capped mountains in the north to the breathtaking red rock in the south and everything in between, there is something for everyone.

There are also great stories of people doing positive things throughout the state. Here are four stories you might have missed from this week.

GOFUNDME FOR 6-YEAR-OLD TRUAMATICALLY INJURED BY FIREWORK RECEIVES MORE THAN $18,000 WITHIN FIRST 16 HOURS

In a tragic tale from the Fourth of July celebration, Christian Ly, 6, from West Valley, suffered severe brain trauma after being struck by fragments of an illegal firework. He was transported to the Primary Children’s Hospital where a GoFundMe set up for him says he is bravely battling.

The community has rallied behind the family to help support Christian and his family with medical costs. GoFundMe organizers hoped to receive $25,000 for Christian and his family. Within 12 hours, the GoFundMe raised over $12,000. Just four hours later, the GoFundMe surpassed $18,500. As of Friday morning, the GoFundMe is just shy of $20,000 at $18,680.

“We want to take a moment and express our sincerest gratitude by the outpouring love and support shown to Christian, Chiravone and Ken in such a short amount of time,” wrote the GoFundMe organizer Phatsuda Keomanivong. “On behalf of our family, Chiravone and Ken, we want to thank everyone for their kind words, prayers and donations. We will provide an update on his condition later today. Until then, please continue to keep them in your prayers.”

YOUNG MAN BUYS NEW PRIDE FLAG TO REPLACE ONE HIS FRIEND STOLE

Over the last month, several Pride flags throughout the valley were stolen off of flag poles. In one Salt Lake City, Pride flags were found burned on the street after being cut down. A West Jordan resident, however, shared a heartwarming update.

In a post to social media, the man said “a kid,” who appeared to be about 18 to 21, knocked on his door.

“I don’t usually answer unless I know who it is,” wrote the West Valley resident. “But I opened the door and he said, ‘My buddy stole your Pride flag, so I bought you a new one.”

The young man handed the resident a new Pride flag. The West Valley resident said he shook the young man’s hand and told him he was a good man.

“There is hope,” said the resident.

YOUNG GIRL GIFTS AMERICAN FLAG DECOR TO KAYSVILLE OFFICER AFTER VENMO FAILS

During the Fourth of July parade in Kaysville, Officer Flint was conducting an extra patrol. During his patrol, he noticed a young girl selling American decor. According to Kaysville Police Department, Flint wanted to purchase the flag from the girl, but due to poor cell service in the area, he wasn’t able to complete the transaction through Venmo.

The two went their separate ways, but a short time later, the girl returned, flag in hand.

“[The girl handed] over the flag and [thanked] Officer Flint for his service,” Kaysville Police Department said on social media. “A kind gesture to say the least.”

Officer Flint reportedly expressed his sincerest gratitude to the young girl.

LEMONADE STAND BATTLE RAGES BETWEEN KAYSVILLE FIRE AND POLICE DEPARTMENTS

Speaking of Kaysville, the Kaysville City Fire and Police Departments have reignited their annual competition to visit as many lemonade, ice cream, popsicle, or other summer refreshment stands as possible.

Each week, firefighters and officers post to their social media pages pictures of officials with kids at their lemonade stands. The two departments are in a competition of who can visit the most stands during the summer, but ultimately, it brightens the days of young entrepreneurs.

Have a lemonade stand in the Kaysville area you’d like to see either firefighters or police officers at? They welcome tips on where to find them! Kaysville Fire Department said the community can call the admin line at 801-544-2860 or the department’s non-emergency line at 801-451-4150 and choose option 0.

