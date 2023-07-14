PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — The news isn’t always so doom and gloom, especially not in Utah. Across the state, there are positive stories of people doing positive things. Sometimes there are even silver linings to the darkest stories.

To help you get your dose of positivity just in time for the weekend, here are four stories you may have missed this week:

BYU ATHLETE OVERCOMES A FALL TO WIN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

BYU’s Kenneth Rooks is the embodiment of the saying “Never Give Up.” Last weekend, the BYU Track and Field star competed in the USA Track and Field Nationals, racing in the 3000m steeplechase. With only six laps to go in the race, Rooks mistook a jump over a hurdle, stumbling to the turf and falling behind the pack.

“Sometimes in the steeplechase, things can happen that you can’t control,” Rooks told BYU Sports Nation. “I fell in this race. The person in front of me kind of stumbled really hard and made it difficult for me to get my bearings on the hurdle and I just wasn’t able to get over it.”

One thing Rooks was able to control was the recovery. Rooks said he had fallen in practice a few weeks ago and he knew he would have to have a plan in case it happened again. Rooks told BYU Sports Nation his plan was to get up and slowly work his way back into the pack rather than using a quick burst of energy.

“In my mind when I first went down I was just thinking ‘Oh, crap. I guess this is where we are at right now. Is my race done?'” Rooks recalled.

Rooks was able to catch back up to the pack, chasing just behind the two leaders as they entered the final lap. The NCAA Champion successfully made his comeback to win the National trophy and set a new school record in the steeplechase.

COMMUNITY ROCK SNAKES POPPING UP THROUGHOUT THE VALLEY

Rock snakes have been popping up all across the state!

Communities have come together, creating snakes using painted rocks. ABC4 reported earlier this week on a rock snake named Earnie that has made its home in Riverton. At the time of reporting, Earnie had grown to be 30 feet long.

After ABC4 shared the story on social media, several ABC4 viewers and readers commented saying snakes have appeared throughout the state. Residents from Deweyville, Santaquin, Bluffdale, Tooele County, and Draper all reported having seen a painted rock snake in their neighborhoods. Other residents said they’ll be painting some rocks and starting snakes of their own.

‘CHERRY PERSON OF THE YEAR’: LOCAL CHERRY GROWER WINS NATIONAL AWARD

Did you know the 2023 Cherry Industry Person of the Year lives in Utah?

Phil Rowley, who owns and operates Rowley’s Red Barn, won a national award this week for his family’s work in the cherry industry, particularly with their drying process. Rowley said the drying process created one of the most sought-after tart cherry products in the market today.

“They’re very good for you. That’s the thing you need to know. They used to be a dessert item, you know, how often do we eat cherry pie anymore?” said Rowley. “So, the dried cherries have really been a healthy alternative to the sugar products that most people have.”

Rowley grew up on a fruit farm with his dad and now, he is carrying on that tradition with his sons.

UTAH GIRLS SOCCER TEAM TRAVELS TO NEW ZEALAND AND JAPAN FOR GAMES

A girl’s soccer team comprised partly of local girls and refugees is making the trip this weekend to New Zealand and Japan to play other refugee teams.

The team is part of the #SheBelongs program. Coaches and players for the program say the team is more than soccer, it’s like being part of a family. Teammates said they learned so much from each other while playing, and told ABC4 they were excited to meet refugee girls.

“These girls have shown so much love to everyone involved. They are respectful and hungry to learn new things,” said the team’s assistant coach Nicole Michaelis. “This project helps amplify the message I’ve always tried to empower my athletes with. Girls and women are in a unique position to lead others to things that are good in this world. As women, we need to stand strong, hold our heads up high, love, and embrace differences, meet others where they are, and lift them to higher ground.”

The team leaves from Provo on Sunday morning and while the trip costs have been largely covered, they fell about $25,000 short of what was needed. The coaches, staff and non-refugee players have all paid their own way. The organization has been raising funds for each of the refugee girls so they do not have to put money down for the experience.

Those who are interested in donating to help the #SheBelongs team can visit their donation page here.

Do you have a positive story you would like to see featured in the Friday 4? Let us know!