SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Every now and then we need a break from the crime and drama that seems to fill our headlines. We’ve put together four stories cute and positive stories you may have missed from this past week to help cleanse your palate before the weekend.

Ferron community rallies behind neighbor paralyzed by injury

After 23-year-old Thomas Behling from Ferron, Utah was injured while horseback riding, he only had concerns for his farm. Behling was out riding horses with friends when his mustang bucked him off. Behling fell and broke his back, paralyzing him from his shoulders down.

About a year ago, Behling bought his own land and farm. Over the year, he had spent his time taking care of it. Now, he was in a hospital over 100 miles away. The Ferron community proved Behling had nothing to worry about.

Video on social media showed over 100 community members volunteering their time to help out and take care of things on Behling’s farm. They are shown cleaning things up and spending hours taking care of his crops and Behling says he is grateful for his friends’ and neighbors’ help.

“It makes me feel like I have a responsibility to them to try my hardest here, to do my best rehabilitation and work as hard for them,” said Behling. “It’s because they’re a big part of this story.’

Several Utah high schools wear green in honor of Corner Canyon student

Paxton Newell was only diagnosed with brain cancer a few months before he passed away, days after turning 17. A teen described as a “friend to all” and “light,” Newell was loved by everyone who knew him. After his passing, Corner Canyon High School called on people to wear green in honor of Newell in the school’s football game against Farmington High.

Not only did attendees all arrive in green, Farmington High honored Newell with a moment of silence, and at least seven other schools joined in the tribute. Corner Canyon High School Student Body President Estella Watson said Alta, Skyline, Copper Hills, Hillcrest, Olympus, Brighton, and Farmington all wore green in his honor.

Sundance introduces new puppy training for avalanche rescue

Meet Ida. Ida is a black lab who is just over three months old and she is already training for her career in avalanche rescue. Sundance Ski Resort introduced the world to Ida with a heartwarming video of her riding a chairlift over the mountain for the very first time. While she is small now, one day she will be able to track down and rescue people along the mountain during the winter season.

Ida’s current training consists of familiarizing herself with the terrain and swimming to help her navigate the elements in preparation for the snow. She will be trained to detect the human scene quickly, making her an incredibly valuable member of the Ski and Avalanche Patrol team.

Utah’s Hogle Zoo’s newest zebra takes his first steps

A “bouncing baby boy” zebra was born at Utah’s Hogle Zoo on Tuesday, Aug. 29 and the zoo shared a video of him taking his first steps. The foal, whose name has yet to be decided, provided “cuteness overload” by jumping, kicking, and working through his “zoomies” immediately after birth.

“[It’s] natural behavior for babies in the wild who must quickly be on the move from predators after birth,” said a press release from the zoo.

Thankfully, there are no predators for the zebras to worry about at the Hogle Zoo, so the new zebra can just have fun. Zoogoers can meet the new foal this weekend at the Hogle Zoo. Its name will be determined through sealed-bid donations.