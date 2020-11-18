Fremont High School moves to online learning due to COVID-19 outbreak, over 200 students in quarantine

PLAIN CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Fremont High School in Plain City will be moving to online learning for the next two weeks in response to an outbreak of COVID-19 at the school.

School officials say this decision was made after consulting with the Weber-Morgan Health Department.

Currently, the school says 15 or more individuals connected to the school have tested positive for COVID-19 within the past two weeks, and multiple classrooms have been affected.

Over 200 students are also currently in quarantine due to potential exposure, according to officials.

School officials added that according to the Utah Department of Health’s School Manual, an outbreak is defined when, “15 people tested positive for COVID-19 across multiple settings in the school (more than one classroom) and are connected by the same time period…” For example, “15 students and teachers in different classes in the school test positive within 2 weeks of each other.” Individuals who test positive must isolate and anyone exposed will be instructed to quarantine for 14 days.

The “soft closure” will begin on Thursday, November 19th and will remain in place until Wednesday, December 2nd with students scheduled to return to class on Thursday, December 3rd.

During this time, officials say the building will be disinfected and sanitized according to the ‘Safe Weber Framework.’

Officials clarified that the move to online instruction does not mean the entire school is under quarantine. Only individuals who have been directly exposed to someone with COVID-19 are required to quarantine at home.

In accordance with the Governor’s mandates issued on Sunday, November 8th, all extracurricular activities have been suspended until Monday, November 23rd.

Fremont High School is the sixth school in Weber School District to transition to online learning due a COVID-19 outbreak. Roy High School, Bonneville High School, Weber High School, Snowcrest Jr. High, and Orion Jr. High School have all transitioned to online learning for a period of time during the 2020-21 school year, according to officials.

Fremont school officials said they want to remind the public to be vigilant in following current health guidelines, including the Governor’s new mandates.