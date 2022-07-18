SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Community Assistance Resource Event (CARE) is returning to Salt Lake City and attendees can get free medical and dental services at the event.

The CARE Fair will provide several medical and dental services including adult and child physical exams, vision and hearing screenings, breast exams, pap tests, and more.

Free bicycle helmets and professionally installed free car seats will also be given out.

There will also be child care available during parent exams and interpreters for various languages.

Attendees won’t have to make appointments and no insurance is necessary.

The fair, which is hosted by the Junior League of Salt Lake City, has been held in the community for over 30 years with an average of 2,500 to 3,000 patients attending each year.

Organizers say the fair is made possible by its 600-plus volunteers who participate in the three-day event.

The CARE Fair will be held on Friday, July 29 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, July 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Horizonte Learning Center at 1234 Main Street.