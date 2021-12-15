Free holiday family-friendly events at Park City Mountain this weekend

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Park City Mountain

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – With the holidays approaching, Park City Mountain is gearing up for an eventful and exciting weekend for Utah residents. Fireworks, complimentary hot beverages, and the much-anticipated arrival of the man who brings all the holiday cheer — Santa!

Gather up the family and mark your calendars because the festivities kick off Friday evening at Canyons Village.

Silver Sky Nights at Canyons Village will feature a fireworks show, live music, and complimentary hot beverages. The event begins at 4 p.m. with fireworks starting at 5:30 p.m. Some later dates of the event will feature live ice carving demonstrations.

For those who cannot make it on Friday — Rest assured! There are multiple dates to attend Silver Sky Nights up until February 19, 2022.

  • Friday, December 17: 5:30 p.m. fireworks
  • Thursday, December 23: 5:30 p.m. fireworks
  • Saturday, January 15: 5:45 p.m. fireworks, with a live ice carving demonstration by Iceworks
  • Friday, January 21: 5:45 p.m. fireworks, with a live ice carving demonstration by Iceworks
  • Friday, February 11: 6:00 p.m. fireworks, with a live ice carving demonstration by Iceworks
  • Saturday, February 19: 6:15 p.m. fireworks, with a live ice carving demonstration by Iceworks

On Saturday, Santa will be making a very much anticipated appearance — he won’t be coming down the chimney this year.

Santa will be taking his annual ride down the historic Town Lift on Main Street. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Town Lift Plaza on Main Street with live music, complimentary hot beverages, and cookies, with Santa’s estimated arrival to be 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files

Trending Stories