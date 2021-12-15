Free holiday family-friendly events at Park City Mountain this weekend

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – With the holidays approaching, Park City Mountain is gearing up for an eventful and exciting weekend for Utah residents. Fireworks, complimentary hot beverages, and the much-anticipated arrival of the man who brings all the holiday cheer — Santa!

Gather up the family and mark your calendars because the festivities kick off Friday evening at Canyons Village.

Silver Sky Nights at Canyons Village will feature a fireworks show, live music, and complimentary hot beverages. The event begins at 4 p.m. with fireworks starting at 5:30 p.m. Some later dates of the event will feature live ice carving demonstrations.

For those who cannot make it on Friday — Rest assured! There are multiple dates to attend Silver Sky Nights up until February 19, 2022.

Friday, December 17: 5:30 p.m. fireworks

5:30 p.m. fireworks Thursday, December 23: 5:30 p.m. fireworks

5:30 p.m. fireworks Saturday, January 15: 5:45 p.m. fireworks, with a live ice carving demonstration by Iceworks

5:45 p.m. fireworks, with a live ice carving demonstration by Iceworks Friday, January 21: 5:45 p.m. fireworks, with a live ice carving demonstration by Iceworks

5:45 p.m. fireworks, with a live ice carving demonstration by Iceworks Friday, February 11: 6:00 p.m. fireworks, with a live ice carving demonstration by Iceworks

6:00 p.m. fireworks, with a live ice carving demonstration by Iceworks Saturday, February 19: 6:15 p.m. fireworks, with a live ice carving demonstration by Iceworks

On Saturday, Santa will be making a very much anticipated appearance — he won’t be coming down the chimney this year.

Santa will be taking his annual ride down the historic Town Lift on Main Street. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Town Lift Plaza on Main Street with live music, complimentary hot beverages, and cookies, with Santa’s estimated arrival to be 6 p.m.