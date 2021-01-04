LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – All Cache County residents have the option to get a free COVID-19 antigen test on January 4 and 5, regardless if they have symptoms or not, courtesy of the state health department and Test Utah.

Between Box Elder, Cache and Rich Counties over 15,000 people have tested positive for the virus, with the majority of those cases coming from Cache County. Today 116 people have been added to the count. Bear River Health Department leaders say this free testing is vital to the community because many carry the disease and show no symptoms and the percent positivity rate is extremely high.

“Roughly 1/3 people going to get a COVID test has COVID, and we know that there are far more people who have COVID than what we’re capturing with those tests,” shares Caleb Harrison, epidemiologist for the Bear River Health Department.

The free testing will be offered at the Hyrum Senior Center tomorrow from noon to 7 p.m.