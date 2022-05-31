UTAH (ABC4) – Free and fun summer activities are taking place all over Utah. ABC4 compiled a list of some of these activities to check out with friends and family over the next few months.
City Festivals
Many cities host an annual festival where you can check out local bands, vendors, and entertainment. Most cities also hold a parade and fireworks show.
Check out this list of Utah City Festivals for 2022:
Museums
Utah has many different free museums you can check out:
BYU Life Science Museum– Provo
BYU museum of Paleontology – Provo
Clark Planetarium – Salt Lake City
Fort Douglas Museum – Salt Lake City
Hill Air Force Aerospace Museum – Roy
Pioneer Museums
Provo Pioneer Village – Provo
Pioneer Memorial Museum – Salt Lake City
Tooele Pioneer Museum – Tooele
Pioneer Memorial Museum – St. George
Scavenger Hunt
Gardiner Village Historic Scavenger Hunt – West Jordan
Capitol Scavenger Hunt – Utah State Capitol
Train Rides
South Weber Model Railroad Club
Every third Saturday of the month from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., ride the train at the park for free.
Train Rides at Shay Park – Saratoga Springs
Free rides on the 1st and 3rd Saturdays
Petting Zoos
Scipio Zoo – Scipio
Wheeler Farm – Murray
Farm Country (Free for Thanksgiving Point members)
Movies in the Park
Sundance (Red Butte Garden)