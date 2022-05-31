UTAH (ABC4) – Free and fun summer activities are taking place all over Utah. ABC4 compiled a list of some of these activities to check out with friends and family over the next few months.

City Festivals

Many cities host an annual festival where you can check out local bands, vendors, and entertainment. Most cities also hold a parade and fireworks show.

Check out this list of Utah City Festivals for 2022:

Museums

Utah has many different free museums you can check out:

BYU Life Science Museum– Provo

BYU museum of Paleontology – Provo

Clark Planetarium – Salt Lake City

Fort Douglas Museum – Salt Lake City

Hill Air Force Aerospace Museum – Roy

Pioneer Museums

Provo Pioneer Village – Provo

Pioneer Memorial Museum – Salt Lake City

Tooele Pioneer Museum – Tooele

Pioneer Memorial Museum – St. George

Scavenger Hunt

Gardiner Village Historic Scavenger Hunt – West Jordan

Capitol Scavenger Hunt – Utah State Capitol

Utah Treasure Hunt

Train Rides

South Weber Model Railroad Club

Every third Saturday of the month from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., ride the train at the park for free.

Train Rides at Shay Park – Saratoga Springs

Free rides on the 1st and 3rd Saturdays

Petting Zoos

Scipio Zoo – Scipio

Wheeler Farm – Murray

Farm Country (Free for Thanksgiving Point members)

Movies in the Park

St. George

Kearns

The Gateway Plaza

Sundance (Red Butte Garden)

Millcreek

Layton

Sandy

Provo

Springville

Vernal

Manti