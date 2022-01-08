Four people charged in deadly Ogden shooting

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Four people have been charged for the fatal shooting of an Ogden man on Oct. 2.

The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Jonathan Brewer.

The suspects being charged are:

33-year-old Dustin Wayne Smith for two counts of obstructing justice and one count of the possession, purchase or transfer of a firearm by a restricted person

43-year-old Timothy Ryan Robinson on two counts of obstructing justice

41-year-old Nickie Kay Holder on one count of conspiring to commit aggravated assault

41-year-old Barry Lenard Bingham on one count of obstruction of justice

The fatal incident happened after an altercation near the area of 240 North 180 East.

Police say the deadly incident was a result of Nickie Kay Holder and Jonathan Brewer working to lure the suspect, Dustin Wayne Smith to an apartment with intent to harm him. During the investigation, police discovered Holder and Smith were in a previous relationship that had ended poorly.

Texts messages discovered between Holder and Brewer show plans conspiring to seriously harm Smith, while finding ways to lure him to their place.

At one point, messages between the two confirm Smith “took the bait” while heading to the apartment. Court documents show Holder texting Brewer in excitement saying, “I wish there was a way I could be making love to you while he’s being stomped.”

When Smith arrived, he and Brewer got into an altercation, during which Smith shot Brewer in the head, killing him. Smith fled the scene of the crime in a white passenger car which he later abandoned in Perry. While driving, police say he also threw out a firearm near the 12th Street on-ramp to I-15.

When police found the vehicle, they noted it had been sprayed inside and out with a liquid substance, likely bleach, and had been wiped down in an attempt to destroy or corrupt evidence.

Police say Smith was assisted by two suspects during his escape. He fled to a home in Ogden and hid there for several hours with the help of Timothy Ryan Robinson. During this time, Robinson loaned him his phone so Smith could delete his personal Facebook account.

Robinson connected Smith to Barry Lenard Bingham who drove Smith south for several hours before settling on a parcel of land where Smith lived in a trailer for several days. There were talks of fleeing to Mexico at one point, according to court documents.

Police later determined Bingham was responsible for spraying the vehicle in an attempt to destroy evidence.

Smith was on parole during this time and is currently being held in state prison. Bingham was later found driving the white vehicle in question while on a revoked registration status. He is currently booked at the Weber County Jail. Both Holder and Robinson have been summoned to appear in court.