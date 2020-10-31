Former West High principal thanks community for support as he awaits license hearing results

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Former West High School Principal Ford White has concluded two days of hearings with The Utah Professional Practice Advisory Committee (UPPAC) over if he will be allowed to keep his education license.

“The Utah Professional Practices Advisory Commission will review my conduct and decide whether to take further action against me,” White said on Thursday at the start of the hearings.

The Salt Lake City School District fired White after he drove two intoxicated students who were on-campus home, rather than calling in law enforcement to handle the situation.

The District says White did not follow protocol by driving the students home. White says he was practicing restorative justice when he drove two students home who appeared to be intoxicated on campus instead of notifying authorities.

Hundreds of students at West High walked out of class protesting the district’s decision to terminate White.

White and his attorney appealed the termination and the district ultimately agreed not to terminate his employment and pay him out ‪through the end of his contract on June 30. They did not renew his contract with the district after that.

White thanked the community for all the support during an interview on Friday when the hearings were over.

“I am just appreciative of the support of the community, the Rose Park community, all those who understand what it’s like to be in tough spots and in those spots we do the very best we can under extreme circumstances,” said White.

A subcommittee has been deliberating his fate and their findings will then go to the State School Board of Education which will ultimately make their decision on his license.