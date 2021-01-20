Former Utah Congressman Ben McAdams gives a look at security in Washington D.C.

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH AND WASHINGTON D.C. (ABC4 News) – Security in Washington D.C. is unlike anything the Capitol has seen before.

The Capitol is now surrounded with armed members of the National Guard, with extensive barricades and checkpoints.

More than 25,000 soldiers are on stand-by to ensure a peaceful transfer of power.

Former Utah Congressman Ben McAdams gave his firsthand account of what security looked like during Good Morning Utah at 6 a.m.

