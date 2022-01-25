Former UTA employee sentenced for lying and misuse of UTA funds

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A former Utah Transit Authority (UTA) employee has been sentenced for lying to federal investigators.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Utah has sentenced 39-year-old Jacob Splan to 36 months of probation and six months of home confinement.

Authorities say Splan is guilty of lying to investigators from the United States Department of Transportation and the FBI regarding UTA funds used for his personal residence.

Officials say Splan invoiced UTA for renovation work on his personal home. Splan’s employment contract gave him the authority to make “micro-purchases” on behalf of his employer within $3,000 or less. Splan denied using the funds for his personal use but later admitted to lying about the crime.

“Jacob Splan abused his position for his own personal gain and then lied about it,” said Special Agent Dennis Rice of the Salt Lake City FBI. “No matter the amount of money, corruption undermines confidence in government, and those who commit fraud will be held accountable.”

Splan has been ordered to pay a fine of $30,000 which officials say is the estimated amount of work done to Splan’s driveway.

“One of the highest priorities within the Department of Justice is ensuring the integrity of governmental processes and employees,” said United States Attorney Andrea T. Martinez. “We hope that this sentencing sends a message that misusing public funds and lying to federal investigators will be taken seriously and prosecuted in the District of Utah.”