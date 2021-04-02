Former SLCPD Officer is 2nd Utahn arrested for the insurrection at Capitol building

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On the same day officer William Evans died during another attack at the Capitol, here locally the FBI arrested a second Utahn for the insurrection on January 6.

Investigators say former Salt Lake Police officer and 50-year-old Michael Hardin was inside the Capitol and they can prove it by photos and cellphone data.

Michael ‘Mike’ Hardin arrested for Jan. 6th Insurrection

A tipster tells federal authorities Hardin texted him, “We stormed the Capitol, I am in Here now. I know you don’t like Trump, but He is the rightful President!”

The tipster sharing one more text, “We will return until we win.”

This is an image provided by the FBI of Michael Hardin inside the U.S. Capitol

“To protest peacefully is one thing, that is our right, but to do what they did completely went overboard,” says a neighbor of Hardin’s didn’t want to be identified.

He goes on to say, “Well that’s shocking. I don’t know the guy myself but that was completely wrong what went on back there.”

Two people ultimately came forward with information on Hardin’s involvement during the January 6 insurrection.

Federal authorities making an arrest Friday morning. He appeared in front of a judge handcuffed in a grey hoodie with glasses.

His lawyer telling the judge, Hardin is worried about probable cause

The FBI used his email address that was linked to his phone allegedly showing that he was inside the Capitol.

“Let’s let it play out and see what happens, says the neighbor.

Hardin is due back in court on Thursday, April 8th.

The judge releasing the Kaysville resident on special conditions for the time being that includes: