SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Former Salt Lake City Councilmember Amy Fowler pleaded guilty to impaired driving on Thursday in connection to an arrest last year that led to her resignation.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers arrested Fowler for DUI on May 3 in Springville after she’d allegedly been involved in a hit-and-run crash.

Fowler initially refused to perform sobriety tests, but later submitted to a breath test, authorities said. She blew a blood alcohol content level of 0.11, well above Utah’s legal limit of 0.05.

On Thursday, Fowler pleaded to a lesser charge of driving while impaired, a class B misdemeanor, documents filed in Utah County show. She was sentenced to 12 months probation and a $1,420 fine.

Following her May arrest, Fowler initially said that she would step away from the council for 30 days. Not long after, she announced she would step down from her seat in early July.

Fowler served Salt Lake City’s District 7, which covers the southeast portion of the city, including the Sugar House neighborhood. Replacing her on council was Sarah Young, who was sworn in 10 days after Fowler’s resignation took effect.