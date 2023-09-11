PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) — Former Pleasant Grove Chief of Police Tom Paul, 74, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 7, according to the Pleasant Grove Police Department on Facebook.

“It is with a heavy heart that we express our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones,” the post states.

The Pleasant Grove Police Department said Chief Paul proudly served the community of Pleasant Grove in almost every facet of law enforcement for nearly 40 years. He retired in 2012, “but left a legacy in our department, and is well recognized as a pillar in this community. He will be missed,” the post states.

Paul was born in Lehi, went to Pleasant Grove High School, and raised his family in Pleasant Grove, according to his obituary. He reportedly started his career as a welder before moving to the police department.

Outside of work, Paul reportedly loved being a cowboy — wearing a cowboy hat and boots, burning hollow logs, and going camping, hunting, and horseback riding, according to his obituary.

His obituary states that he was a gifted public speaker, “captivating audiences with his deep resounding voice, genuine storytelling skills, and his ability to deliver inspirational and motivational messages.”

Funeral services will be held for Chief Paul at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 18 at the stake center for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 1176 North 730 East in Pleasant Grove.

The Pleasant Grove Police Department said Chief Paul will receive full honors at his services.