Former Mantua Chief of Police arrested on drug charges

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Former Mantua Police Chief, Shane J. Zilles has been arrested and booked into the Cache County.

Zilles has been charged with five counts of possession of an altered drug, according to court documents. Officials say this is not the first time he has been arrested.

Zilles was previously arrested on January 29 on suspicion of DUI after he was pulled over while speeding in his police vehicle on State Route 91.

In a press release troopers said Zilles was driving at a high rate of speed without his emergency lights or sirens on in Cache County

Troopers were able to pull him over and performed standard field tests and also consented to blood draw.

Dash camera footage showed Zilles fail his sobriety test. Zilles was cited and sent to the hospital for medical treatment.

Updates to this story will be posted as more information becomes available.

