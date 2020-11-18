Former Latter-day Saint bishop sentenced for possession of child porn

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Timothy James Hallows, 62, was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison, with credit for time already served (13 months) for possession of child pornography. He will also have five years of supervised release and have to register as a sex offender.

The sentence came after a plea deal was reached in July in which Hallows plead guilty under an agreement that a guilty plea would reduce the time of his sentence.

The case was moved to a federal court and could have resulted in a steeper sentencing.

He did admit to having the graphic images on his cellphone and sending them to a person in the Philipines.

When he was arrested, Hallows admitted to distributing child porn images while using Skype. He was also serving as the bishop of a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints ward at the time of the arrest.

Before the case was moved to Federal court, he was also charged with 8 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.