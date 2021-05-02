Former GOP Chairman Scott Miller reacts to Carson Jorgensen’s election

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A new Utah State GOP Chairman has been elected, Saturday.

On May 1, Carson Jorgensen was elected as the Utah State GOP Chairman, and prior Salt Lake County GOP Chairman Scott Miller shares his thoughts.

“Chairman Jorgensen is exactly what the Utah GOP needs right now,” he writes. “Jorgensen is anchored in hard-working rural Utah from a 6th generation ranch family. Carson has the maturity, personality, and skill set to lead Utah’s Republican Party. Jorgensen has proven his effective leadership skills beyond his age. Expect great things from this young man. He will help unify and strengthen our Party while expanding the tent. The Utah GOP will be very well served by Carson and his wife Amy.”

On March 28, Scott Miller resigned as chairman after sending out a controversial letter.

