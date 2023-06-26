SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Bill Bean passed away June 20, at the age of 76. Bean was part of the University of Utah Athletics program from 1976-2008.

Utah Athletics remembered the important role Bean played as part of the University of Utah Family. The majority of Bean’s work was with U football. The U reported he was beloved by everyone he worked with in the athletics department.

“Bill Bean made an impression on everyone he worked with,” Trevor Jameson, Utah’s current Director of Athletic Training said. “He cared about people. He helped others in any way that he could. It wasn’t just enough to do a job, but to somehow help people grow while we all did the job together. I’m grateful that I am a beneficiary of his mentoring. Bill’s legacy is the way he affected others, and we try to honor him by doing our jobs like Bill did.”

Bean was the recipient of the Most Distinguished Athletic Trainer Award from NATA in 2002. The following year he was inducted into both the Utah Athletic Trainers Association (UATA) Hall of Fame and the Rocky Mountain Athletic Training Association Hall of Fame (RMATA).

Bean’s family has established a memorial fund to honor his work and in hopes of helping other trainers in the athletic field to provide the kind of care Bean was known for. Donations to the fund can be made on the Crimson Club U Give page.