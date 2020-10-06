Food for dinner now being offered to Salt Lake City students

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake City School District announced they will now be providing dinner meals to students on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at nine different schools.

The “Kids Café Dinner” will be served from 10:30 A.M. to 12:30 P.M.

The program is made possible by a team-up between the Utah Food Bank and Salt Lake School District and is part of the School District’s “Grab and Go” meal service program at select schools.

According to a press release sent to ABC4 News the meal service is for kids between 0 to 18 to receive breakfast and lunch each weekday.

It’s done in a “Lunch Today, Breakfast Tomorrow” style, where students receive a sack lunch to be eaten the day of and a sack breakfast, which can be refrigerated and eaten the next day.

The press release states:

“In addition to receiving breakfast and lunch, at nine designated school sites, children ages 0 to 18 may now also receive food for dinner on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.”

“Each child will receive enough food to provide dinner for five days. The program starts today, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. “

According to the release, the pandemic has created safety concerns so, in an effort to keep everyone safe, the meals are prepared, packaged, and delivered, by SLCSD staff directly to a family’s vehicle.

For those without a vehicle, a walk-up service is also available.

Special meal requirements can be accommodated upon request. The district asks you to contact registered Dietitian Brianna Hardisty to help with site locations and to make additional arrangements for special foods as needed. (Brianna.Hardisty@slcschools.org)

“This federal seamless food service is open to the public,” the press release continues. “Free/reduced meal benefit status and school enrollment is not a requirement. These meals will be provided daily free of charge to all children ages 18 and younger.”

Meals will be provided at the sites listed below. Sites that provide Kids Café dinners are marked in red below. Kids Café Student Meal Sites indicates this site also provides dinner.

“All schools will be serving the regular meals of breakfast and lunch,” Yándary Z. Chatwin, Executive Director of Communications and Community Relations for the school district emphasized. “Nine of the schools will now be serving the Cafe Meals.”

Here is a list of the nine schools serving the new meals.

Edison Elementary (U-shaped Driveway – Located in front of the school)

430 South Cheyenne Street, Salt Lake City, Utah

Kids Café dinner provided on Wednesdays

Glendale Middle School (Northwest Parking Area)

1430 West Andrew Avenue, Salt Lake City, Utah

Kids Café dinner provided on Wednesdays

Liberty Elementary (Southeast Parking Area)

1085 South 300 East, Salt Lake City, Utah

Kids Café dinner provided on Wednesdays

M. Lynn Bennion Elementary (Parking Area – Located next to loading docks)

429 South 800 East, Salt Lake City, Utah

Kids Café dinner provided on Tuesdays

Mary W. Jackson Elementary (Northwest Parking Area – Enter from 800 West)

750 West 200 North, Salt Lake City, Utah 84116

Kids Café dinner provided on Tuesdays

Meadowlark Elementary (Northeast Parking Area)

497 North Morton Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah

Kids Café dinner provided on Tuesdays

North Star Elementary (South Parking Area – Located next to South entrance)

1545 North Morton Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah 84116

Kids Café dinner provided on Tuesdays

Parkview Elementary (Northwest Parking Area)

970 South Emery Street, Salt Lake City, Utah

Kids Café dinner provided on Tuesdays

Rose Park Elementary (West Parking Area – Located next to the main entrance)

1105 West 1000 North, Salt Lake City, Utah

Kids Café dinner provided on Wednesdays