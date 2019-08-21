Flushable wipes causing a crap ton of repairs for Utah sewers

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The state of Utah is fighting a $3 million dollar crisis centered around so-called flushable wipes.

Flushable wipe companies advertise that this modern-day convenience to be safe to flush, but the outcome it creating statewide issues.

Each year Utah spends an excess of $3 million, not counting the additional costs to residents from sewer line backup and repairs, according to the Wasatch Front Water Quality Council.

The council is a group of wastewater treatment plants from across the Wasatch Front. They met at the Utah State Capitol Wednesday to discuss the need for a coordinated public education effort about the growing problems flushable wipes are causing.

“We want the public to know the importance of only flushing the three Ps – (toilet) Paper, Pee and Poo,” said Executive Director of the Wasatch Front Water Quality Council, Leland Myer.

“Flushing materials like wipes, feminine hygiene products, and diapers create costly problems for wastewater treatment plants and expensive backups for homeowners that are not only messy but dangerous to your health. We need people to change their habits now before things get worse or we will need to look at legislative action.”

According to the Davis Sewer District, nationwide states are already starting to take action to regulate the use of flushable wipes.

The Wasatch Front Water Quality Council hopes to spread the word through social media and community campaigns. Like a kid poster drawing contest in the Central Davis School District.

