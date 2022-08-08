TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Sorry, Speed Demons, but Speed Week 2022 at the Bonneville Flats has been officially canceled due to flooding and heavy rainfall over the weekend.

Event organizers made the announcement on Sunday as the beloved Utah tradition was scheduled to take place from August 6 to August 12.

“Due to unforeseen weather conditions, Speedweek 2022 is officially cancelled,” reads an official statement from the Southern California Timing Association (SCTA). “We are doing our best to recover what we can find out on the lakebed. Missing items can be found in the registration area.”

(Courtesy of SCTA)

(Courtesy of SCTA)

(Courtesy of SCTA)

(Courtesy of SCTA)

(Courtesy of SCTA)

As drivers converged at the Bonneville Salt Flats over the weekend to prepare for the race, a deluge of heavy rainfall flooded the flats, leaving a few inches of water all over the course.

All participants were instructed to pick up and remove their equipment from the pit area. The speed limit was restricted to 10 miles per hour due to the heightened water levels.

Earlier dates were canceled this week as well due to similar wet conditions.