UTAH (ABC4) — Flooding, thunderstorms, and hail are expected in several areas of Utah including Washington County, Salt Lake Valley, and the Northern Wasatch Front.

According to the 4Warn Weather, in several areas near the Great Salt Lake, Tooele, and the Northern Wasatch Front, there will be a strong thunderstorm with wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph with pea-sized hail. The winds could knock down tree limbs, and minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with the storm and may lead to flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways, the NWS warns.

The storm will also create strong gusty winds on the Great Salt Lake. “This will lead to a sudden increase in waves and very choppy waters which will result in hazardous boating conditions. Boaters are urged to seek safe harbor if possible,” the NWS said.

In Southern Utah, flooding is expected. According to the NWS, excessive rainfall will cause small-stream flooding and urban flooding. The warning is in effect until around 8:15 p.m.

Flooding in Fort Pierce Wash, Courtesy Clayton Ashcraft

There has already been around .5 to 1.25 inches of rainfall in southeastern portions of Washington County, with up to 1.75 inches in some tributaries of the Fort Pearce Wash in Arizona.

Flooding is expected in St. George, Washington, Hurricane, Sand Hollow State Park, and Fort Pearce Wash. The St. George Airport was also closed due to flooding — read more about that here.

“Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles,” the NWS states.

Major Flooding on Airport Parkway, Courtesy Clayton Ashcraft

For real-time updates, follow ABC4’s 4Warn Weather Chief Meteorologist Alana Brophy on Twitter.