BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Heavy rain across northern Utah this afternoon, and residents in Box Elder County report widespread flooding.

This includes a severe thunderstorm warning for Box Elder County near Lakeside. Heavy rain, lots of lightning, gusty winds, and penny-sized hail are expected. This should be in effect until 6:15 p.m.

The following locations are affected:

Great Salt Lake North of the Causeway

Gunnison Island

Lakeside

For your protection, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you are on or near the Great Salt Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle, NWS reports.

“If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning,” NWS states on their website. “Move to a safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm”

The storm is moving east at approximately 15 mph, and as of 6 p.m., it was located 18 miles west of the Great Salt Lake North of the Causeway.

The rain, which hit residents in eastern Box Elder County with between 3-5 inches, left parks and other places covered in water.

Lindsey Park in Box Elder County following heavy monsoon rains, (Courtesy A. Hall)

Courtesy of 4Warn Weather

Courtesy 4Warn Weather

Courtesy 4Warn Weather

According to residents in Corinne, Utah, they are still cleaning up after all the heavy rain flooded homes and roads. This includes some standing water in Corinne City Park.