UTAH (ABC4) – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flood Watch for Sunday afternoon and evening in multiple areas throughout Utah. At this time, the affected areas are expected to be Hanksville, Escalante, Bullfrog, Kanab, Big Water, Arches National Park, Canyonlands National Park near Lake Powell, Grand Gulch, Natural Bridges, and Capitol Reef National Park.

Courtesy of National Weather Service

With the recent surge of precipitation, flooding has been more prominent across the state. Over the past few weeks there have been numerous Flood Watches and Flood Warnings issued in multiple Utah counties. As many of the state’s residents are used to dry weather, many may not know the difference between a Flood Watch and a Flood Warning, leading them to face uncertainty in how to prepare for the event.

According to NPS, “a Flood Watch is issued when conditions are favorable for a specific hazardous weather event to occur.” In contrast, “a Flood Warning is issued when flooding is imminent or occurring.”

Although a Flood Watch is issued without certainty, it is still necessary to take precautions. Before the Flood Watch hits, NPS advises residents to do the following: