American Airlines planes are parked on the tarmac at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) –An American Airlines flight that was supposed to arrive in Salt Lake City this evening was hit by lightning and had to divert to Boise, Idaho.

Flight 1871, coming from Phoenix, Arizona to Salt Lake City was reportedly hit by a lightning strike and was unable to land due to weather conditions at the field.

According to American Airlines’ website, the aircraft arrived in Boise at 7:16 p.m. after its diversion and landed in Salt Lake City at 9:06 p.m.

“The aircraft was carefully inspected by our team of maintenance professionals and was determined safe to continue its journey to SLC,” Brian Metham the Senior Specialist of Global Communications for American Airlines.

This story will be updated if we receive more information.