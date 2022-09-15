SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Garfield County and South Central Wayne County until 5:30 PM MDT. Affected area includes Capitol Reef national park as well as Capitol Gorge, Pleasant Creek, and Burro Wash. Radar indicates thunderstorms producing heavy rain and flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Please take precaution in this area and get to high ground.

ORIGINAL STORY: Flash Flood Warning issued for Garfield County

SEPTEMBER 15, 2022 / 2:47 PM

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for South Central Garfield County in southern Utah. Areas affected include Phipps Wash, The Gulch and other drainages in upper Escalante. The Warning will remain in effect until 4:15 p.m.

Flooding has been observed by emergency management in this area and the threat is listed as “considerable”. heavy rains are expected to continue in this area. Hazards include life threatening flash flooding of normally dry washes, slot canyons, and slick rock areas. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Dry washes, streams, and rivers can become very dangerous in a matter of minutes – even from distant rainfall.

Keep updated on all weather conditions as they happen from ABC4.