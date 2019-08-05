Five-year-old Ogden Pride LGBTQ festival growing fast

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — A festival celebrating LGBTQ pride in Ogden is growing fast.

The Standard Examiner reports that Ogden Pride Festival has grown from about 500 attendees in the first year to an estimated 7,000 for the 2019 festival, which ended on Saturday.

The event featured more than 100 booths from local and state organizations as well as local businesses and performers on two stages. A rally and a youth drag show also took place on Weber State’s campus. The theme was “Embrace, Encourage, Empower,” to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots of 1969.

Ogden Pride board member Tyler Bottema says the group has also been fundraising for months for a building of their own. Though no concrete time frame has been established, Bottema hopes it could be up and running in five or six years.

