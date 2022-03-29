WOODS CROSS, Utah (ABC4) – Five people have been detained after a SWAT bust on Tuesday morning.

Police say the incident happened at a residence located near 1634 South 700 West in Woods Cross around 4 a.m.

Both Woods Cross Police and the South Davis Metro SWAT Team were at the scene, serving a warrant for a suspected “drug house.”

When authorities knocked on the front door, there was no response. Officers forced entry into the home and took five people into custody.

Officers found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia while searching the home. Authorities say they are still currently going through the residence.

Two ambulances were at the scene as officers knew two individuals were in poor health. One person with pre-existing conditions was taken to a local hospital during the ordeal.

This is an ongoing investigation and authorities are still searching the home.

ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.