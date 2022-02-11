Five facts about relationships everyone should know this Valentine’s Day

BERLIN, GERMANY – AUGUST 12: (EDITOR’S NOTE: In this photo illustration)Two men walk close to each other hand in hand on August 12, 2014 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo Illustration by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

UTAH (ABC4) – Valentine’s Day is expected to look somewhat different this year, as it has the past two years. However, the pandemic won’t put a pause on lovebirds embracing one another across the country. A study published by Pew Research Center revealed five interesting facts about relationships and dating in America.

1). According to the study, adults in a relationship reported being just as satisfied in their partnership since before the COVID-19 outbreak. As of 2020, 53 percent of cohabiting adults shared that things in their marriage were going very well, compared to a virtually unchanged 54 percent in 2019.

2). Of the three-in-ten Americans that used a dating app in 2019, the majority said they had pleasant experiences, as reported by Pew Research Center. Age trends were prevalent among dating app statistics, with about half of adults (48%) ages 18 to 29 sharing that they have used a dating app, followed by 38 percent of adults ages 30 to 49, 19 percent of adults ages 50 to 64, and 13 percent of adults older than 65. Clearly, individuals lose interest in online dating as they age.

3). Singles in America were generally open to dating someone from a different background than them, but certain setbacks would keep them from pursuing an individual, as stated in the study. More than half of participants (51%) shared that they would not date someone who lived far away, while 49 percent said they would not date someone with a significant amount of debt, and 47 percent confessed they would not be interested in a partner who voted for Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

Similarly, some singles (38%) would not date someone ten years older than them, while 36 percent shared they are not open to dating someone who is raising children from a past relationship. The majority of Americans (85%) revealed that they would date someone of a different race or ethnicity, while 77 percent said they would date someone who practiced a different religion than them.

4). As disclosed by Pew Research Center, most American singles are open to casual sex, but the majority find sex on the first date to be too promiscuous. About two-thirds of participants (65%) said sex between adults in a committed relationship is acceptable, while 62 percent said the same about casual sex between consenting adults. However, open relationships were viewed as the least acceptable behavior of those asked about in the study, with 68 percent of adults believing that this type of arrangement is never acceptable.

5). The team of researchers at Pew Research Center took close consideration of the older generations, reporting that single Americans ages 65 and older are less likely to look for their perfect match, but around a quarter of them have taken to online dating for one last shot at love.