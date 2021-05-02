First woman promoted to Brigadier General in Utah’s Army National Guard

CAMP WILLIAMS, Utah (ABC4) – On Saturday, Col. Charlene Dalto choked up as she stood before members of the military and leaders in Utah’s government like Gov. Spencer Cox.

She was getting a promotion — and making history.

“It is such a privelege to take command of these distinguished units,” said Dalto, who on Saturday went from Colonel to Brigadier General in a change-of-command ceremony at Arbet Field, Camp Williams.

As Brigadier General, Dalto will lead the Utah Army National Guard Land Component Command. Brig. Gen. Thomas C. Fisher, her predecessor, is retiring after more than 30 years of service.

“There aren’t many firsts left in this world, Colonel,” said a smiling Gov. Spencer Cox.

“Congratulations on this one,” added Cox.

As a citizen soldier, Dalto is a registered nurse for Intermountain Healthcare. On Saturday, she acknowledged a series of mentors and leaders who inspired and helped her — and she pledged to do the same for those under her command.

“It’s important for young women, just joining the military, to be able to see female role models,” said Dalto.

“It is just the honor of a lifetime to be in the Utah National Guard.”