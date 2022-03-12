ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Olivia Jenkins is officially the first woman of St. George, Utah, to be accepted to West Point.

As emphasized by St. George News, only eight women from the 2nd Congressional District in Utah have attended West Point in the past 20 years.

According to Tom Tolman, LTC, SC, associate director of admissions, United States Military Academy at West Point, applicants undergo a rigorous process that includes a review of the person’s academics, leadership abilities, athletics, character, and physical fitness.

“In addition, each candidate must receive a congressional nomination. West point typically receives more than ten applications for each appointment offered to make it highly selective,” Tolman told St. George News.

On par with the Academy’s tendency to pick the best of the best, Jenkins earned a 3.96-grade point average at Snow Canyon High School where she took up advanced placement and honors courses as well as varsity swimming, as noted by St. George News.

Among other accomplishments, Jenkins additionally held a leadership position at her church and participated in the National Honors Society. According to her local news source, Jenkins is her high school’s Sterling Star in Social Science and she recently became the state winner of an essay contest sponsored by the Daughters of the American Revolution.

“Olivia has earned a fully funded, prestigious four-year academic, physical, and mental education that develops personal character, leads to a Bachelor of Science, and will employ her in a respected and rewarding profession as an officer in the U.S. Army,” Tolman told St. George News. “Her decision to attend West Point will alter the trajectory of her life in ways that will benefit her and those she serves in lasting, lifelong ways.

At this time, Jenkins plans to devote the rest of her life to public service.